Ranking 76ers' Biggest Weaknesses Through 2 Months

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Save for an early six-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to gain traction in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Something is always holding them back. It's almost like they had an in-prime All-Star erased from their plans as quick as a snap from Thanos.

Oh, right. They do.

Two months into the campaign, the Sixers seem no closer to solving the Ben Simmons dilemma, a situation that has done serious damage to the defense and placed a heavy burden on Joel Embiid as a solo star.

That's just one of the issues for this group, though, so let's spotlight the biggest weaknesses seen to date and rank them by significance.