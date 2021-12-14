NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: AFC, NFC 2021 Postseason Scenarios and Predictions

1 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. New England (9-4)

2. Tennessee (9-4)

3. Kansas City (9-4)

4. Baltimore (8-5)

Two of the four AFC division winners could be confirmed in the next few weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night in a game that could put Patrick Mahomes and Co. two games up in the AFC West.

The New England Patriots can earn a large advantage in the AFC East in Week 16 if they defeat the Buffalo Bills for a second time.

The Tennessee Titans already have two wins over the Indianapolis Colts, so they are fighting for seeding inside the top four for the rest of the regular season.

Baltimore sits in a precarious spot because it plays Green Bay in Week 15. A loss combined with wins by the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns would put all three teams level at 8-6.

The Ravens possess one of the toughest remaining schedules. They visit Cincinnati in Week 16, host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 and welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. The good news for them is three of those four games take place in Baltimore.

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

6. Indianapolis (7-6)

7. Buffalo (7-6)

8. Cleveland (7-6)

9. Cincinnati (7-6)

10. Denver (7-6)

11. Pittsburgh (6-6-1)

12. Las Vegas (6-7)

13. Miami (6-7)

The Chargers have some cushion in the AFC wild-card race even if they lose to the Chiefs.

Los Angeles holds head-to-head wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland, and it faces an easy finish against the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Chargers finish 3-1, they would land one of the three wild-card spots since that would leave a low margin of error for the five 7-6 teams.

Cleveland hosts Las Vegas on Saturday and Cincinnati visits Denver on Sunday in what could serve as elimination games in the wild-card race.

The wild-card order could shift in many ways in the coming weeks. Indianapolis enters Week 15 in sixth, but it has to play the Patriots and Cardinals in back-to-back games.

Buffalo is the likely front-runner for one of the wild-card spots since it hosts the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets. Even if it loses to the Patriots, Buffalo should get in with a 3-1 finish.

The Miami Dolphins are the dark horse team to watch if they beat the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints in the next two weeks.

Miami faces Tennessee and New England to end the regular season, but both teams may have divisional titles wrapped up by then. That would play into Miami's favor as the AFC North and West teams in the wild-card race face each other.

The Dolphins may not get to that point if the Bengals finish with three wins. Cincinnati owns a better divisional record than Cleveland, and it has the fewest conference losses of any AFC wild-card contender. Conference record is the first tiebreaker after head-to-head record.

Prediction

1. New England

2. Tennessee

3. Kansas City

4. Baltimore

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Buffalo

7. Cincinnati