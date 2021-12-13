3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 14 Win

1 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

During the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bears in Chicago, Aaron Rodgers gained a lot of attention when he yelled, "I still own you," after running in a touchdown. It was true that the Green Bay quarterback owned the Bears then, and it's still true after Sunday night.

The 38-year-old threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, as he completed 29 of his 37 passing attempts in another dominant performance against Chicago. The Packers are now 23-5 vs. the Bears in games that he has started, and his 61 career touchdown passes against them are the most all time.

"The majority of stats don't mean much, but this rivalry does mean a lot to me because I'm almost an adult in Green Bay—I've lived here for 17 years and started for 14," Rodgers told reporters. "I know how much this rivalry means to our fans, and to be a part of it has been really special."

The veteran's showing is even more impressive considering he is playing on a fractured left pinkie toe. It hasn't slowed his production, though, as he's passed for 1,033 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions over his past three games.

Although Rodgers won't get to play the Bears again this season, he is proving he has plenty left in the tank with some more big games on the way.