10 Things to Get Excited About for WWE in 2022

Credit: WWE.com

The last few years have been rough in WWE. It's amazing to think things were so bad in December 2018 that it felt like a long time coming for The McMahon Family to apologize for the product, and things have only gotten worse since then.

2020 was a mess and it felt as though 2021 had to be better, but in many ways, it wasn't. It could be argued it was even worse, as there wasn't a built-in excuse of performing in front of no crowds to justify the chaos.

But perhaps there is such a thing as delayed gratification. Maybe all the suffering will be worth it as the calendar flips to a new year in 2022 and can offer a fresh start.

With a glass half-full mentality and the hope that bleak things don't continue to be the norm, here are 10 things WWE fans should be excited about for this next year!