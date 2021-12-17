Predicting What's Next for the Biggest Wrestling Free Agents in 2022

4 of 6

Johnny Gargano

Many could be argued to be the hottest free agent on the open market, but few have a resume that can match Johnny Wrestling's. The Rebel Heart put NXT on his back and brought the third brand to the brink of relevancy before WWE smacked it down.

His ability in the ring is unquestioned, and he showed his adaptability by changing with the evolution of NXT. WWE values him, but looking to the open market suggests he is open to finding the best deal possible. AEW is likely to give the most comparable offer, so it will be down to Gargano to decide between them.

Prediction: Re-signs with WWE after taking time off to spend with his new child.

Kyle O'Reilly

Undisputed Era dominated NXT for a long time, and KOR was a stalwart of the group. When it broke apart, it was important that he got his time to shine after spending much of his career working under Adam Cole.

However, he was lost in the shuffle as most of Undisputed Era left NXT. With Bobby Fish waiting in AEW, it seems the perfect time to reform reDRagon, or even add Cole to the mix for a new UE run.

Prediction: Signs with AEW before the end of 2021.

Karrion Kross/Scarlett



While Kross and Scarlett did not have the same impact on NXT as the two names above, they did make a mark in the final days of the original brand. The Herald of Doomsday is likely to demand a high price following a dominant run in WWE, so that may price everyone but AEW out of fully signing him.

However, with how much talent is on the market, AEW may not be interested. If nothing else, both could have a future in Hollywood. According to Fightful Select, Kross has already been cast for a lead role in an action movie (h/t SEScoops).

Prediction: Work the independent scene and test the waters in Hollywood throughout 2022.