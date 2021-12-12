MLB Rumors: Latest on Dee Strange-Gordon, Nationals; Mets, A's Manager Searches

2 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Mets' search for a team manager is still wide-open, but it could take a big step in the coming days. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, New York has six candidates currently in the interviewing process.

"Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Bob Geren, Clayton McCullough, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are all going through the interview process for the Mets' open managerial job, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation, with several of those set to advance to a second round of the process as soon as next week," he wrote.

According to DiComo, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly was also under consideration but dropped out of the process.

A second round of interviews will likely trim the list of candidates, which is headlined by Showalter. The three-time AL Manager of the Year has coached the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, with his last season being in 2018.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets officials were "impressed" with Showalter during the first round of interviews.

Ausmus is another candidate to keep an eye on. As DiComo pointed out, he joined the Los Angeles Angels under new general manager Billy Eppler and managed Scherzer for a year with the Detroit Tigers.