UFC 269 Results: Amanda Nunes Upset, Charles Oliviera Win Headline Main Card

The UFC always tries to put on a show to close out the year, and UFC 269 didn't disappoint. The final pay-per-view of 2021 featured two title fights, a strong statement from Charles Oliveira, a stunning win for Julianna Pena and a pair of first-round knockouts.

While there were multiple big winners on the night, Oliveira finished the night with an emphatic statement about his championship reign.

Do Bronx and Poirier engaged in a classic first round with both having their moments. The Diamond even landed a knockdown of the champ.

But Oliveira doesn't go down easy and he rallied in the second round with a dominant grappling show. In the third, he went right back to that well and locked in a rear-naked choke that kept the belt in his hands.

It was a deep card with plenty of memorable performances that will have a direct impact on more than one title picture.

Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the main card results.

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3 at 1:02

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2 at 3:26

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara France def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO in Round 1 at 3:21

Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO in Round 1 at 4:42

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via KO in Round 2 at 0:26

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO in Round 1 at 1:28

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (armbar) in Round 1 at 3:13

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO in Round 2 at 4:15

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1 at 4:59

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes

That's not a typo. Julianna Pena actually unseated the Lioness as the bantamweight champion, a title Nunes held since July 2016 when she won the belt from Miesha Tate.

Five years later, Tate was sitting cageside watching Pena back up the talk that she could beat the champion.

The first round was a good one for the Brazilian. She scored the early lead in a round that featured plenty of grappling and it looked like she was heading toward her usual winning ways. Then the second round came and Pena stepped it up.

The Venezuelan Vixen turned up the pressure and refused to back down. Fighting behind a strong jab, she touched up the champ and forced her to brawl with her. Then she went for the takedown and wasted no time in locking up the choke.

This is obviously a seismic event for the bantamweight division. There will likely be an immediate rematch given Nunes dominance, and it could be the biggest fight in the division in recent memory.

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Geoff Neal picked up a big split-decision victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight action on the card.

The Argentine Dagger came forward for most of the fight and played the role of aggressor. However, it was Neal who was the more efficient striker. According to ESPN FightCenter stats, Neal threw over 50 fewer strikes and landed only five less than Ponzinibbio.

While the first two rounds were tightly contested and likely set up the split decision, the third round was not particularly close. Neal picked up the pace and finished strong to ensure that he got the nod on two of the three cards.

This is one of Neal's better wins and it couldn't have come at a better time for him. He came into the bout off back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Neil Magny.

As for Ponzinibbio, this is another setback in a long line of them. He has only fought three times since 2018 and is now just 1-2 in those three fights.

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt

It's safe to say that Cody Garbrandt's flyweight debut didn't go as planned. Kai Kara-France gave the former bantamweight champion a rude welcome to the division with a first-round TKO victory.

After an extended feeling-out sequence between the two sluggers, Kara-France started opening up and landed a massive right hand. It put Garbrandt on skates, but Kara-France took no chances in his follow up.

Instead, he stayed the course and picked his shots perfectly. Garbrandy started to find his equilibrium but Kara-France's careful pressure got the job done as Herb Dean was forced to call an end to the bout.

While that's a tough pill to swallow for No Love, but a huge resume boost for Kara-France. The 28-year-old has now won back-to-back fights by first-round knockout.

It might not be long before we see him in the cage with a title on the line.

Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva

The main card kicked off with the Suga Show as Sean O'Malley scored a first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva.

O'Malley didn't see much adversity in this one. Throughout the round he stayed on the outside and peppered Paiva with his jab while getting information from his feints. But once he decided to pull the trigger it didn't go well for Paiva.

A series of right hands landed cleanly for the 27-year-old who was relentless in going for the finish.

The win marks his third consecutive knockout win since suffering his only loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley has made his name with flashy knockouts of opponents who are outside of the top 15 in the division.

Now the question becomes whether he can do it against better competition.