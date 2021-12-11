Eagles' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 3

Philadelphia Eagles fans have little to worry about during the team's Week 14 bye.

The Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are all off Sunday, which moves focus away from a look at the 2022 NFL draft picture to the NFC wild-card race. The Eagles are in line to have Indianapolis' and Miami's first-round selections.

Philadelphia comes into Sunday in ninth place in the NFC, and it can't drop any further because of its head-to-head wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Nick Sirianni's side could finish the weekend on level terms with three other teams if the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers lose.

The Eagles could be torn between rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington, but a loss by the Football Team would mean more than a stumble out of the NFC East leader.