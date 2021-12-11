Steelers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes took a huge hit with their 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

After falling behind 29-0, the Steelers put up a commendable effort to come back. But it was too little, too late as the Vikes held on. As a result, the Steelers playoff chances fell to 9 percent, per FiveThirtyEight.

That doesn't mean the playoffs are completely out of reach. The Steelers have some dysfunction to deal with, but stranger things have happened down the stretch, and Pittsburgh is always a threat to get in the postseason.

But, at this point, they will need some things to bounce their way and start winning football games. They can't do anything about the second part this week, but there are certainly some outcomes they can root for on Sunday to help them out.