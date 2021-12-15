2022 NBA Mock Draft: Updated 1st-Round Predictions

13 of 13

21. Houston Rockets (via Heat): Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

Williams' elite rim-protection numbers and 7'7" wingspan will help teams brush off his lack of modern skills. His 15.9 block percentage and 16.4 offensive rebounding percentage are unmatchable among first-round prospects, while his wheels in transition and hands around the rim suggest he'll continue racking up easy baskets.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): AJ Griffin (Duke, SF/PF, Freshman)

Teams that have done their homework on Griffin in high school may be willing to forget this year at Duke. He's fallen out of the Blue Devils' loaded rotation, but between the 18-year-old's time with USA basketball, his play at the Iverson Roundball Classic and the brief flashes of shot-making last month, one team figures to take a flier on a 6'6", 222-pound scorer.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG, Freshman)

McGowens is averaging 16.2 points despite shooting only 20.4 percent from three. Given his high school tape, stroke and 84.1 percent free-throw mark on 6.3 attempts per game, his shot is bound to start falling and make him look like a more believable NBA wing scorer.

24. Memphis Grizzlies: Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Averaging 1.6 threes, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals, Keels has quickly entered the first-round discussion with flashes of shooting, passing and defensive strength. Scouts will have their eyes on his falling three-point percentage, however, given his athletic limitations for two-point scoring.

25. Milwaukee Bucks: Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)

Daniels just had his best game in the G League on Monday, finishing with 23 points, nine boards, six assists and four steals against the Salt Lake City Stars. His three-point shooting and ball-handling need to improve, but he's a capable shot-making and playmaker, and at 6'6", he's still a scoring threat with his downhill attacking into touch shots and body-controlled finishes.

26. Chicago Bulls: Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite, PF, 2003)

Averaging 16.1 points while leading the Ignite in rebounds and shot-blocking, Foster has stood out for his mix of strength and skill. He isn't a true deep threat yet, but scouts could buy his power and touch working as a post scorer, roll man and offensive rebounder.

27. Miami Heat (via Nets): Christian Koloko (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Koloko has been a defensive difference-maker during his breakout season, blocking 3.3 shots in only 23.3 minutes per game while holding his men to 2-of-21 on jump-shot attempts. He's also improved in the post, but NBA teams will value Koloko for his finishing, rim running, rim protection and defensive versatility.

28. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech, SG/SF, Junior)

Shannon returned to Texas Tech needing to improve his shooting and creation, and so far, he's made 11 threes in five games, scoring at least 15 points in each. His identity still revolves around explosiveness for slashing and defense, but becoming a more credible shot-maker and ball-handler should lead to added NBA interest in 2022.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

Three games into his NBL career, Besson has already hit the 25-point mark twice. Though he's undersized for an NBA scoring 2-guard at 6'3", NBA teams could picture a shot-making specialist who can shoot off the dribble or movement with confidence and strong shot preparation.

30. Golden State Warriors: Jabari Walker (Colorado, PF, Sophomore)

Walker has struggled from behind the arc, but he's remained productive by rim running, scoring in the post and crashing the glass. His NBA upside shows the most when he's knocking down threes, pulling up into shorter jumpers and handling the ball in the open floor.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.