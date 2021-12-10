Early National Signing Day 2021: Odds, Predictions for Top Football Recruits

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Many of the top high school football players in the Class of 2022 have been taking visits to schools around the country all season. Some have committed to a program, while others are still undecided. But soon, many of them will have an opportunity to make an official decision.

The three-day early-signing period begins Wednesday, providing the top recruits with a chance to sign their national letters of intent with a college program. In recent years, many high school players have signed during this December window, rather than waiting until the traditional signing day in February.

For many players, this will be a formality, as they'll honor their commitments and send in the paperwork to the schools they've already chosen. Some recruits could flip their commitments, but the most interesting part of the early-signing period will be watching to see where the undecided players sign.

Here are predictions for some of the notable undecided recruits entering the early-signing period.