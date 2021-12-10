College Football Playoff 2021-22: Predictions, Odds, Schedule for Final 4 Teams

2 of 3

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama and Cincinnati have both had impressive seasons. The Crimson Tide are 12-1 and beat Georgia to win the SEC championship. The Bearcats are 13-0 and rolled to the AAC title. But only one of these teams can advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

There's never been a Group of Five team in the CFP, so Cincinnati has already made history. And it has proved that it can beat a top team, as it handed Notre Dame its only loss this season on the road Oct. 2.

But Alabama is going to be a way bigger test for Cincinnati. The Crimson Tide navigated a difficult SEC West schedule with only one misstep (an Oct. 9 loss at Texas A&M), and they're the only team that has defeated Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 in the country for most of the season.

Alabama also doesn't typically lose CFP semifinal games. In six previous playoff appearances, the Crimson Tide are 5-1 in the semifinals, with their only loss coming against Ohio State in the inaugural CFP in 2014.

"For us and the program, it's an incredible opportunity and a great measuring stick in all that we've been doing," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said, per Keith Jenkins of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

However, the Cotton Bowl is going to show that Alabama is on a much different level than Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are going to have trouble trying to slow a Crimson Tide offense led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, the likely Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama scored 41 points in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, which had allowed only 83 total points over its first 12 games.

As the betting line indicates, the Crimson Tide are a big favorite to win the Cotton Bowl. And they will deliver the type of performance that everybody has come to expect from them.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Cincinnati 17