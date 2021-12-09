Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 9

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The opening, mixed tag team match was born of last week's match between Chris Sabin and Matthew Rehwoldt in which Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo got involved and brawled around ringside.

Thursday, the Knockouts champion and The Virtuosa started the show but Purrazzo and Rehwoldt ultimately downed Sabin and cut him off from his Hardcore Country teammate. Sabin tagged James in and the babyface took the fight to the opposition.

Purrazzo wiped Sabin out on the floor, only for James to wipe both the former X-Division champion and The Virtuosa out on the floor.

Back in the ring, the female foes fought on the top rope. Moments later, Purrazzo stacked James up and Rehwoldt added leverage for the win.

Result

Rehwoldt and Purrazzo defeated Sabin and James

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a fun, energetic opener that saw the women physically interact with their male counterparts in a nice change of pace from other major wrestling promotions.

Purrazzo working a tougher, more physical style and dressing the part, leaving her regal ring gear at home, has been a nice touch to her post-title reign character.

Rehwoldt helping to keep James down was probably unnecessary but such a great little heel move.

A great start to the show that highlighted the Knockouts title feud and gave us an always-appreciated dose of Sabin.