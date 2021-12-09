MLB Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors on Yasiel Puig, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber

2 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Robert Murray of The Baseball Insiders podcast reported, per sources in Chicago, that a reunion between free agent Kris Bryant and the Cubs should not be ruled out (h/t Jake Misener of Fansided for the transcription):

"That is something I've been working on behind the scenes. I was told by somebody who would know Chicago: 'I would not rule it out.' And it's been on my mind ever since. I'm tracking that one …. I do think Kris Bryant going back to Chicago is a realistic scenario. And the number you threw out—27, 28 million bucks—makes a whole lotta sense."

Earlier this month, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reported the Cubs had reached out to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. If that deal moves forward, it would essentially slam the door on any realistic possibility that Bryant heads back to the team he called home for seven-and-a-half years.

If not, there is no reason to believe the Cubs wouldn't be looking at the star outfielder. Not only is he coming off a season that saw him belt in 25 home runs and 73 RBI, he is an adaptable player who can excel at multiple positions defensively.

In Chicago in 2021, he was an outfielder, first and third baseman, shortstop, left- and right-fielder. Upon his move to San Francisco, he replicated that versatility, although he didn't appear shortstop. A player who can perform at any position and benefit his team positionally will always be coveted in free agency, so it is no surprise that he is among the top free agents still on the market.

Then there is the sentimental element.

Bryant was a key piece in the Cubs winning their first world title in 108 years in 2016 and erasing a 71-year Billy Goat curse.