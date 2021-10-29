Yasiel Puig Reaches Settlement for Undisclosed Amount in 2018 Sexual Battery Case

Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig reached an undisclosed settlement with a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her at Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game in October 2018.

Vince Finaldi, an attorney who represented the woman listed as Jane Roe in court documents, told TMZ Sports on Friday the sexual battery case was "resolved to the satisfaction of all parties."

Puig, who previously denied any wrongdoing by saying he engaged in consensual sex with the woman, hasn't commented on the settlement.

The woman filed the lawsuit in October 2020. It's unclear whether there was ever a criminal investigation into the allegations.

As part of the civil case, the woman alleged in court documents that "she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with one arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating," per TMZ.

"I was in complete shock because it all happened so fast," the woman said in a statement. "It was terrifying and humiliating and I don’t want anyone else to have to suffer the same kind of trauma that I'm experiencing."

Puig posted a statement on Twitter in April calling the allegations "patently false and salacious:"

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The statement came after an MLB front-office source told ESPN's John Barr in March the allegations were a factor in why Puig remained a free agent heading into the 2021 season.

"Nobody wants the headache," the executive said.

Puig, 30, spent the year with El Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican League after failing to land an MLB contract.

He last played in MLB during the 2019 campaign, which he split between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland. He started his career with six years as a member of the Dodgers.