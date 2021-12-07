Report: Former Cowboys Coach, Giants OC Jason Garrett on Duke's Radar for HC Job

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Former New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is on the radar for Duke's head coaching vacancy, per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer.

Garrett is among a handful of candidates, per Wiseman, including Clemson's Tony Elliott and Texas A&M's Mike Elko, to replace David Cutcliffe.

Duke and Cutcliffe mutually agreed to part ways on Nov. 28, ending his 14-year run as head coach of the Blue Devils. He departed the school with a 77-97 career record.

During his 14 seasons at the helm, Cutcliffe led the Blue Devils to six bowl games, going 3-3 in those games. His best season came in 2014 when he led Duke to a 10-4 record and a berth in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

After winning eight games in 2018, Duke has compiled a 10-25 record over the last three seasons and finished the 2021 campaign with an eight-game losing streak. So, the school's decision to search for a new head coach doesn't necessarily come as a surprise.

Garrett was recently fired as the Giants' offensive coordinator on Nov. 23. The 2021 season was just his second in New York.

The 55-year-old began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2005. He served in that role through 2006 before joining the Dallas Cowboys as the team's offensive coordinator in 2007.

Garrett served as Dallas' offensive coordinator through 2010 and also served as assistant head coach before being named interim head coach in 2010.

Garrett took over as head coach of the Cowboys in 2011 and served in that role until 2019. He went 85-67 as head coach of The Boys and 2-3 in the playoffs. Dallas only made the postseason in three of Garrett's nine full seasons at the helm. However, he was named Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.

Garrett has never coached at the collegiate level.