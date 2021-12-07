Roy Jones Jr., Holly Holm Among Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductees

Mike Roach/Getty Images

The International Boxing Hall of Fame revealed its class of 2022 inductees Tuesday, and it is headlined by former champions Roy Jones Jr. and Holly Holm.

They will be joined by boxing legends James Toney, Miguel Cotto and Regina Halmich as well as publicist Bill Caplan, journalist Ron Borges and historian/producer Bob Yalen.

Jones, Holm and the rest of the inductees will be enshrined during a ceremony on June 12 in Canastota, New York. The class of 2022 will be joined by inductees from the previous two classes such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Ward and Wladimir Klitschko after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their enshrinements.

Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) is widely considered to be among the best boxers of all time. He is a former champion in four weight classes, winning titles at 160, 168 and 175 pounds before defeating John Ruiz for the WBA heavyweight title in 2003. Jones became the first boxer ever to start his career at light middleweight and win a heavyweight title.

Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) is a former multiple-time world champion in three weight classes. She successfully defended her titles 16 times throughout her storied career. After transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2011, Holm went on to become the UFC bantamweight champion by defeating Ronda Rousey by knockout at UFC 193. She is the only fighter ever, male or female, to win a world boxing title and a UFC title.

Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs) won titles at middleweight and super middleweight and had a long career well into his 40s. Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs) is also a former middleweight champion and held belts at 147 and 154 pounds as well. Halmich (54-1-1, 16 KOs) is one of the most successful female boxers ever and won titles in three weight classes.