    Aaron Rodgers: I Don't Think Jeopardy Role Could've Worked Based on Schedules

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2021

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Aaron Rodgers, who has guest-hosted Jeopardy in the past, said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn't think hosting the show on a full-time basis would have worked alongside his schedule as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I don't think Jeopardy would have worked based on scheduling.. you never know what could happen, things could come back around" ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/oVAk82x5Fb

    During his holdout from the team over the spring and parts of the summer, there was speculation Rodgers might consider retirement and hosting Jeopardy full-time if the Packers didn't trade him. He said in April he would love to be the full-time host.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I would love to be the host of @Jeopardy yes" ~ @AaronRodgers12 GIVE THIS MAN THE GIG @JEOPARDY HE'S WILLING TO SHAVE &amp; EVERYTHING #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/jEad8JEd6f

    He even admitted in July that he considered retirement before ultimately returning to Green Bay:

    "Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about. I talked about how important being a full-timer was for a long time. This is a first time to spend the offseason away without a COVID year or a lockout year, and I enjoyed it. I really did. I took time working on myself and trying to better myself in a number of areas where I feel like I can improve based on my own patterns and conditioning and it was a lot of growth. In that process, I continued to find joy and happiness in things off the field.

    "However, there is still a big, competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. As I got back into my workouts, I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play and as long as I feel I can give 100 percent to the team, then I should still play."

    Perhaps there will be a return to Jeopardy in the future. For now, however, Rodgers is pretty busy trying to quarterback the 9-3 Packers to a Super Bowl title. 

