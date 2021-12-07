Aaron Rodgers: I Don't Think Jeopardy Role Could've Worked Based on Schedules

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers, who has guest-hosted Jeopardy in the past, said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn't think hosting the show on a full-time basis would have worked alongside his schedule as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

During his holdout from the team over the spring and parts of the summer, there was speculation Rodgers might consider retirement and hosting Jeopardy full-time if the Packers didn't trade him. He said in April he would love to be the full-time host.

He even admitted in July that he considered retirement before ultimately returning to Green Bay:

"Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about. I talked about how important being a full-timer was for a long time. This is a first time to spend the offseason away without a COVID year or a lockout year, and I enjoyed it. I really did. I took time working on myself and trying to better myself in a number of areas where I feel like I can improve based on my own patterns and conditioning and it was a lot of growth. In that process, I continued to find joy and happiness in things off the field.

"However, there is still a big, competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. As I got back into my workouts, I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play and as long as I feel I can give 100 percent to the team, then I should still play."

Perhaps there will be a return to Jeopardy in the future. For now, however, Rodgers is pretty busy trying to quarterback the 9-3 Packers to a Super Bowl title.