Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 'Improving' Toe Injury: 'The Biggest Key Is Rest'

Rest and relaxation appears to have been just the thing for Aaron Rodgers' toe injury.

The Green Bay Packers star said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show he visited a specialist in Los Angeles and hasn't altered his plan to deal with his ailing toe. He said the injury is "improving" and that "the biggest key is rest" (around the 1:50 mark):

The Packers had their bye in Week 13 and last played Nov. 28, which allowed Rodgers to have more time to recuperate.

After initially calling his injury "COVID toe," the reigning MVP clarified in November he had actually suffered a fractured toe on his left foot. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Nov. 29 he wasn't planning to have surgery and remained hopeful the bye week would help.

Rodgers said Tuesday how surgery was "not option No. 1 or 2" because his toe would be immobilized for the remainder of the 2021 season. However, placing a pin in the toe would be a necessary step if the situation worsened over time (around the 1:20 mark below):

The 38-year-old acknowledged (around the 2:10 mark) that the injury is "definitely painful" but that he has "played with much bigger injuries...different parts of my body."

After returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 10, Rodgers has thrown for 984 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Despite not being at 100 percent and not practicing during the week, the three-time league MVP continues to play at a high level.

Because of that, there's little reason for Rodgers or the Packers to deviate from what they have been doing in recent weeks.

Jordan Love's early returns have also underscored the need for him to remain on the field as much as possible, too. In his first NFL start, the 2020 first-rounder went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, the Packers are likely to be without the second-year quarterback after he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. The team doesn't have another QB on its active roster; Kurt Benkert is on the practice squad.