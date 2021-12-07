X

    Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 'Improving' Toe Injury: 'The Biggest Key Is Rest'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2021

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Rest and relaxation appears to have been just the thing for Aaron Rodgers' toe injury.

    The Green Bay Packers star said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show he visited a specialist in Los Angeles and hasn't altered his plan to deal with his ailing toe. He said the injury is "improving" and that "the biggest key is rest" (around the 1:50 mark):

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I went out to LA to get a second opinion on my toe.. there was nothing revolutionary &amp; the toe is improving" ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/YcuADnHUFx

    The Packers had their bye in Week 13 and last played Nov. 28, which allowed Rodgers to have more time to recuperate.

    After initially calling his injury "COVID toe," the reigning MVP clarified in November he had actually suffered a fractured toe on his left foot. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Nov. 29 he wasn't planning to have surgery and remained hopeful the bye week would help.

    Rodgers said Tuesday how surgery was "not option No. 1 or 2" because his toe would be immobilized for the remainder of the 2021 season. However, placing a pin in the toe would be a necessary step if the situation worsened over time (around the 1:20 mark below):

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "Practice is important but I've been in this league long enough that I can go out &amp; perform at a really high level without practicing" ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/1eeKz1mWAi

    The 38-year-old acknowledged (around the 2:10 mark) that the injury is "definitely painful" but that he has "played with much bigger injuries...different parts of my body."

    After returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 10, Rodgers has thrown for 984 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Despite not being at 100 percent and not practicing during the week, the three-time league MVP continues to play at a high level.

    Because of that, there's little reason for Rodgers or the Packers to deviate from what they have been doing in recent weeks.

    Jordan Love's early returns have also underscored the need for him to remain on the field as much as possible, too. In his first NFL start, the 2020 first-rounder went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    This week, the Packers are likely to be without the second-year quarterback after he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. The team doesn't have another QB on its active roster; Kurt Benkert is on the practice squad.

