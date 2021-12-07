Cristiano Ronaldo Seeks to Block Disclosure of Police Files in Rape Accusation

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is attempting to block the release of case files tied to allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in 2009, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Per Kaplan, the New York Times requested access to files from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's investigation into the matter.

Ronaldo is arguing the files should remain confidential because they include documents that were unearthed during the wider Football Leaks information dump:

"[G]ood cause exists to prohibit the disclosure of LVMPD's investigative file because it contains stolen documents and communications labeled attorney-client privilege and work product, which Plaintiff improperly obtained from an alleged cyber hacker from whom her counsel specifically sought privileged attorney-client communications and work product. Plaintiff then submitted the stolen documents to LVMPD in support of her request that LVMPD reopen a decade-old investigation to prosecute Defendant."

The New York Times told Kaplan the LVMPD is obligated to forward the files it requested under the Nevada Public Records Act.

On the basis of what was shared through Football Leaks, German outlet Der Spiegel reported in April 2017 that Ronaldo had reached a $375,000 settlement with Kathryn Mayorga, who said he had raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Mayorga spoke with Der Spiegel in September 2018 and said she signed a non-disclosure agreement on the matter because she wanted to avoid the public scrutiny that would inevitably follow if she came forward.

However, she subsequently felt emboldened to address the situation after getting new representation and watching the Me Too movement grow.

Mayorga said she met Ronaldo at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, and he invited her to his penthouse. While she was changing in a bathroom, she said Ronaldo walked in with his penis exposed and "begged me to touch his penis for 30 seconds." Shortly after she attempted to leave, she said he pulled her into an adjoining room and raped her.

According to Der Spiegel, it reviewed a document obtained by Football Leaks and included in a civil complaint made by Mayorga that "contains a version of how Ronaldo experienced that night" in which he said that Mayorga "said no and stop several times" during the encounter.

An attorney for Ronaldo disputed the allegations, saying the Portuguese striker "vehemently denies all the accusations in this civil action, in consistency with what he has done in the last nine years." The attorney also said the Football Leaks documents were fabricated and "pure inventions."