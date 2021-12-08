Every NFL Team's Early Top Target in the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 32

With tight playoff races in the AFC and NFC, most NFL players probably aren't thinking too much about the looming offseason. Front-office decision-makers are, though, as it's never too early for them to plan for the future.

The draft is, of course, one of the biggest events of the offseason and the reason some franchises stockpile picks. While there are no guarantees in the draft, few things can positively impact a roster quite like getting a young player entering his prime on a rookie deal.

We're a long way out from the 2022 draft, which is scheduled to kick off on April 28. However, we're going to take our own early look at the projected crop of prospects.

Below, you'll find our top target for each team based on current needs, expiring contracts and prospect potential. Draft range will also be considered, using the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board as a guide.

A lot will inevitably change before and during free agency, but these are the players teams should be keeping an eye on heading into the final five weeks.

For variety's sake—and to help provide a broader picture of the draft class—each prospect will be paired with one team only. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.