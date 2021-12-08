7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Have a New Starting Quarterback in 2022

0 of 7

Five weeks remain in the 2021 NFL season, and the playoff races are tight, particularly in the AFC. However, it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason, and you can bet several franchises are already focused on it.

One of the biggest storylines of this past offseason was the quarterback carousel. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round, while Carson Wentz, Gardner Minshew II, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold were all traded.

We could see a similar amount of quarterback movement this offseason, even though the rookie quarterback class isn't perceived as especially strong. Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton and Bridgewater are just some of the signal-callers scheduled to hit the free-agent market. Quarterbacks may again be popular on the trade market, too.

Here, we'll dive into the seven teams most likely to have a new starter in 2022. We'll dive into their current quarterbacking situations, why changes are likely to occur and what the options are moving forward.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.