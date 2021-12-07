NFL Standings 2021-22: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild Card Review

2 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wild Card Round

AFC

No. 1 England Patriots: Bye

No. 2 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

If the football gods served us this schedule in the opening round, it'd be hard to find any real gripes.

Buffalo might actually be favored over Tennessee, since despite the seeding difference, the Bills' scoring differential is 10 times better than the Titans' (plus-140 to plus-14). While the Ravens can be electric with Lamar Jackson at the helm, it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals providing the most fireworks in their 41-17 triumph in Baltimore back in Week 7.

Finally, Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert? Yes, please. The first time these two tangled, they combined to throw seven touchdown passes, including Herbert's game-winner to Mike Williams in the final minute.

NFC

No. 1 Arizona Cardinals: Bye

No. 2 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 7 San Francisco 49ers

No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 6 Washington

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers hails from Chicago, Calif. and was passed over by the 49ers in the 2005 draft in favor of Alex Smith. When Rodgers faces his childhood team, you never want to miss it. Case in point: When these two locked horns in Week 3, there were 27 points scored in the fourth quarter alone, including a go-ahead 49ers' touchdown with 37 seconds remaining and a walk-off Packers' field goal as time expired.

Tampa-Washington would be a rematch from last year's Wild Card round, in which Tom Brady was predictably awesome (381 passing yards and two scores), but so was Taylor Heinicke (306 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 46 rushing yards and one rushing score).

Put the Cowboys and the Rams on the same field, and fireworks should be guaranteed. Both Matthew Stafford (third) and Dak Prescott (fifth) rank among the top five in passing yards per game.