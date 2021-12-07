College Football Awards 2021: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It's been an exciting college football season so far, and there's still a lot to be decided. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday, and 43 bowl games need to be played, including a pair of College Football Playoff semifinals and the National Championship Game.

Before any of that happens, though, there are some other top awards to hand out. The regular season is over, so it's time to recognize some of the players who were among the best in the country during the 2021 campaign.

The Home Depot College Football Awards will air Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, as numerous honors will be handed out during the two-hour special. Among the prizes to be presented are the Maxwell Award (best overall player), the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback).

ESPN recently released a full list of the awards and finalists.

Here are some predictions for the top honors that will be presented on Thursday night.