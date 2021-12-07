Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Top Available Players for the Playoff Push

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This fantasy football season has been shaped by a stream of injuries. With starters constantly going down, managers could reliably look to the waiver wire to identify at least short-term solutions to patch weak points on their rosters.

In Week 14, there were only a handful of notable injuries to key fantasy contributors.

The lack of promising free-agent talent this week could be concerning for managers who don't have rock-solid lineups in place for the upcoming fantasy playoffs. There are still a handful of viable players to target on waivers, but the pickings are slimmer than usual.

If you need to plug a hole to get ready for a championship run, be sure to key in on one of the few standout talents still available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.