5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 31

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 31 went down Saturday night inside the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, and despite a lack of pre-fight buzz, the card was extremely entertaining—maybe even one of the UFC's best of the year.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo continued his march toward the bantamweight belt, defeating Rob Font by decision in a thrilling scrap.

In the co-main event, Rafael Fiziev picked up the biggest win of his UFC career, shutting out the lights on former training partner Brad Riddell with a third-round wheel kick

Other highlights of the main card included big wins from Jamahal Hill, Clay Guida and middleweight Chris Curtis, who respectively stopped Jimmy Crute, Leonardo Santos and Brendan Allen. The undercard, meanwhile, was no less entertaining thanks to impressive wins from the likes Dusko Todorovic, Manel Kape and Cheyanne Vlismas.

By the time it concluded, the card had opened the door to a number of alluring matchup options, including one with massive title implications.

Here are the fights we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.