6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 265

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC 265 went down in Houston on Saturday night, and it did not leave fans disappointed.

The card was topped by a Texas-sized interim heavyweight title fight between unbeaten Frenchman Ciryl Gane and the UFC's most prolific knockout artist, Derrick Lewis. Gane was able to confound Lewis with his movement and use of range from the opening bell and finished things with a violent third-round volley.

In the co-main event of UFC 265, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo picked up his second win as a bantamweight, out-hustling fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz for three rounds.

Other highlights of the card included impressive wins from the likes of Vicente Luque, Tecia Torres, Song Yadong and Rafael Fiziev.

Fans will be talking about this exciting card for days to come. As always, one of the main topics of conversation will be what's next for the night's big winners.

