College Football Playoff Championship 2021: Odds and Predictions for Matchups

Odds: Alabama -13.5

Total Points: 58.5

Quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama executed a near-flawless offensive game plan against Georgia in the SEC Championship game, picking apart one of the best defenses in the country for 421 yards through the air, three touchdowns and an additional 40 yards and TD on the ground.

Despite inconsistency along the offensive line, the team protected Young and let him exploit matchups down the field, leading to the outburst of points hung on the stout Georgia D.

Cincinnati has been one of the best stories this year. They enter the playoffs undefeated and have earned the right to join a playoff picture typically reserved for the most prominent teams in the country. They captured the attention of the college football world, and with every passing victory, solidified their place at the table.

Unfortunately, Alabama has too much firepower for Cincinnati. The players are better and more experienced in these big-game situations, and Nick Saban is among the best coaches in the history of the sport. The team was ready to dismantle Georgia in the SEC Championship, and with added time to prepare for the Bearcats, it should have no problem cashing its ticket to the title game.

Should Cincinnati produce a consistent pass rush and take advantage of the up-and-down offensive line, that could change. Alabama's ability to adjust should prevent that from happening, as it did against Georgia when Young was only pressured five times.

Prediction: Alabama