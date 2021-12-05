The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 31

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After a weekend away, the UFC returned to our screens on Saturday night with the UFC on ESPN 31 card out of the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card was topped by a high-stakes bantamweight fight between No. 4-ranked contender Rob Font, and No. 5-ranked contender Jose Aldo. After five riveting rounds of action, the 35-year-old Aldo was named the winner by unanimous decision, taking a big step in the direction of the bantamweight division's ultimate prize in the process.

The UFC on ESPN 31 card was co-headlined by a dynamite lightweight clash between top-15 contenders Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell. Fiziev won the fight in highlight-reel fashion, stopping his rival with a third-round wheel kick.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed some huge wins from the likes of Jamahal Hill, Clay Guida, and Chris Curtis. But who really won and lost the most ground by the time all was said and done?

Keep scrolling for our take.