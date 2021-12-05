College Football Playoff Standings: Final Rankings and Bowl Game Projections

0 of 6

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Barring a completely indefensible decision by the College Football Playoff selection committee, the 13-0 Cincinnati Bearcats—following a 35-20 victory over Houston in the AAC championship—will become the first Group of Five team with the opportunity to play for a national championship.

If our projections are correct, here's hoping Cincy wants Bama because the Bearcats appear to be on track to draw the Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl after Alabama's 41-24 dismantling of Georgia in the SEC championship.

Elsewhere, Baylor knocked Oklahoma State out of the playoff conversation in the Big 12 title game, Utah crushed Oregon in the Pac-12 championship to secure its spot in the Rose Bowl and there were half a dozen other games to help shape our final rankings and bowl projections.

Just as a disclaimer: Our end-of-season Top 25—consisting of ballots from Bleacher Report's college football experts David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—is not intended to be a projection of the final CFP Top 25. Ours is more of a power ranking of how teams look right now, though it shouldn't be all that different from what we see on Sunday.

And in advance of what is sure to be a spirited debate about the No. 1 seed in the playoff, we were unable to decide.

Here is our end-of-season Top 25, followed by my projections for the full slate of bowl games:

1. (tie) Alabama

1. (tie) Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Baylor

7. Ole Miss

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ohio State

10. Utah

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma

13. Pitt

14. BYU

15. Louisiana

16. Oregon

17. Iowa

18. (tie) UTSA

18. (tie) Wake Forest

20. NC State

21. Houston

22. Clemson

23. Kentucky

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Utah State, Tennessee, Texas A&M