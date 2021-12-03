College Football Playoff 2021: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Since the College Football Playoff system was implemented in 2014, a lot of the same schools have made multiple appearances. Most notably, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have each made it at least four times.

If you have gotten tired of seeing the same programs battle it out for the national championship, then this season's edition of the CFP may appeal to you. There's a good chance that some fresh schools are going to be among the four-team field announced Sunday.

Georgia is at No. 1 in the CFP rankings, and it's only made it once before (2017). No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati have never been to the playoff. And the first team out of the field at this point, No. 5 Oklahoma State, is also looking to make it for the first time.

However, no team is in yet, and things could get shaken up this weekend because 10 conference championship games are set to take place.

Here are some predictions for which teams will be playing in the top bowl matchups.