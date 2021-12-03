Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Undefeated knockout artist Gervonta "Tank" Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact Sunday night when he defends his WBA regular lightweight title against Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Davis has emerged as one of boxing's more consistent draws over the past few years. He's a power puncher who thrives on close-range action. His crowd-pleasing style often leads to spectacular knockouts, and he's proved he can get the job done across multiple weight classes.

Cruz, meanwhile, is fighting on a few weeks' notice after Davis' original opponent, Rolando Romero, was removed from the Showtime card following accusations of sexual assault by multiple women, as CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse reported. Cruz is a tough fighter out of Mexico City who is unbeaten in his past 18 fights. Davis can't overlook him as he continues his ascent toward the top of the sport.

Davis vs. Cruz Fight Info

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

TV/Live stream: Showtime pay-per-view

Odds: Davis -1600 (bet $,1600 to win $100), Cruz +900 (bet $100 to win $900)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview, Prediction

For a few years, it seemed like Davis might not live up to his immense potential. He was often in legal trouble earlier in his career, and in 2017 he was stripped of the IBF super featherweight title after failing to make weight for his bout against Francisco Fonseca (Davis went on to win by knockout).

Since then, Davis has worked hard to avoid slip-ups inside the ring. The results have been impressive, especially as of late.

In 2019, he knocked down veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa three times in a lopsided TKO victory. He followed that up with one of the better knockouts of his career against the excellent Leo Santa Cruz, stopping the Mexican star in the sixth round with a hellacious uppercut.

His most recent fight, against Mario Barrios, was his first at 140 pounds, and it showed Davis has the potential to wreak havoc in whichever division he chooses. For long stretches, Barrios looked like he might have the upper hand, but the Baltimore native maintained his composure and battled through the adversity, dropping his previously unbeaten veteran in the eighth and 11th rounds en route to a TKO win.

Davis might not be topping the pound-for-pound lists just yet, but his star power is undeniable. He's happy to deliver fans what they want to see.

"I fight for whatever makes the most sense," Davis said, per Sporting News's Andreas Hale. "I just want to be the fighter people want to pay to see fight."

Considering Cruz isn't well-known and is a heavy underdog coming into this one, fans who show up at Staples Center and buy the pay-per-view will be expecting a vicious knockout. Davis is riding a 16-fight stoppage streak. It would be considered a disappointment if Cruz were to end his run. Anything can happen inside the ring, though, and Cruz believes his hard-nosed style and power will surprise the champion.

"The fact that I can come forward and present my power," Cruz said through an interpreter, per Boxing Scene's Keith Idec. "Once I show him my power, then I think the fight will take a turn."

If Cruz is true to his word and Davis is in form, this could be a brutal match. Davis can box from the outside as he sizes up his opponents, but a phone-booth brawl could also serve the southpaw well. Just ask Santa Cruz.

While an upset is always possible when two heavy-hitters collide, Davis has shown he can elevate his game when he needs to. Look for him to deliver for the fans and stop Cruz in the middle rounds. He should be plenty motivated to put in a performance considering how competitive the lightweight division is.

WBC world champion Devin Haney has a massive fight against JoJo Diaz on Saturday, and George Kambosos Jr. just upended the lightweight division with his shock win over Teofimo Lopez. If Davis wins comfortably against Cruz, he can set himself up for another big pay-per-view and a chance to cement his status as one of the sport's brightest stars.

Prediction: Davis by mid-round knockout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.