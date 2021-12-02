Impact Wrestling Results: WInners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 2

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

"Always Ready" Matt Cardona kicked off this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, taking exception to the events that unfolded at Turning Point, where world champion Moose interfered in his match with W. Morrissey, costing him the victory, but refusing to make excuses.

This brought Moose out, who asked the Long Island broski if he really wants a match with him, the insulted him by calling him a career midcarder. Cardona slapped the microphone out of the champ's hand, then delivered consecutive Reboots before Morrissey hit the ring.

The two-on-one advantage was negated when Eddie Edwards hit the ring, making the save for Cardona and helping him to clear the ring of the heels.

Grade

C+

Analysis

Cardona had floated around the Impact roster for long enough that it the question eventually became when he would make his way to the top of the card, where a guy that has become a hot commodity in the industry over the last eight months should be.

We got our answer with this opening segment, which put Cardona directly in the world title hunt and positioned him as a threat to Moose's reign.

It also set up the show's main event in a bit of booking right out of 2003, but that is forgivable if Cardona leaves this show with momentum on his side and prepared to make a run at the top prize in the company.