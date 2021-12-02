Impact Wrestling Results: WInners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 2

Impact Wrestling Results: WInners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 2December 3, 2021
The fallout from Turning Point dominated Thursday's AXS TV presentation of Impact Wrestling, which saw the in-ring debut of Jonah, Chris Sabin in action and Matt Cardona's latest opportunity to establish himself as a main event entity.
What did the night hold for the Long Island Broski, was Jonah able to reiterate his message to Josh Alexander and was Violent By Design able to get back to their winning ways as Deaner and Joe Doering battled Rich Swann and Willie Mack?
Matt Cardona Kicked Off The Show
"Always Ready" Matt Cardona kicked off this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, taking exception to the events that unfolded at Turning Point, where world champion Moose interfered in his match with W. Morrissey, costing him the victory, but refusing to make excuses.
This brought Moose out, who asked the Long Island broski if he really wants a match with him, the insulted him by calling him a career midcarder. Cardona slapped the microphone out of the champ's hand, then delivered consecutive Reboots before Morrissey hit the ring.
The two-on-one advantage was negated when Eddie Edwards hit the ring, making the save for Cardona and helping him to clear the ring of the heels.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Cardona had floated around the Impact roster for long enough that it the question eventually became when he would make his way to the top of the card, where a guy that has become a hot commodity in the industry over the last eight months should be.
We got our answer with this opening segment, which put Cardona directly in the world title hunt and positioned him as a threat to Moose's reign.
It also set up the show's main event in a bit of booking right out of 2003, but that is forgivable if Cardona leaves this show with momentum on his side and prepared to make a run at the top prize in the company.
Chris Sabin vs. Matthew Rehwoldt
The product of a backstage confrontation on last week's show, Matt Rehwoldt (accompanied by former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo) battled former X-Division and world champion, Chris Sabin.
Rehwoldt dominated the action heading into and coming out of the break while Purrazzo reiterated her focus on regaining her title from Mickie James.
Sabin fought back but a late distraction from The Virtuosa nearly cost him the win but James hit the ring and wiped her rival out, allowing the former Motor City Machine Gun to score the win with Cradle Shock.
Result
Sabin defeated Rehwoldt
Grade
C+
Analysis
Sabin continued his winning ways over Rehwoldt, who looked as good as he has since debuting in Impact. They wrestled a competitive, solid wrestling match that doubled as the background for James and Purrazzo's latest confrontation ahead of their championship encounter at Hard to Kill.
The Virtuosa and Hardcore Country have had one of the best rivalries of the year in Impact Wrestling and if their first encounter was any indication, fans should be excited about their impending match, especially as the intensity amplifies in the weeks leading into the showdown.
Jonah vs. Jai Vidal
After expressing his desire to make an impact with the company, Jai Vidal found out from executive vice president Scott D’Amore that he would have a match on the night’s show. Against Jonah. The same Jonah that brutalized and bloodied Josh Alexander back at Turning Point.
While not bloodied, Vidal suffered a similar fate.
Jonah pummeled, manhandled and eventually defeated his opponent with a middle-rope avalanche splash.
After the bell, he made clear his issues with Alexander and not-so-subtly hinted that he would be coming after the Impact title, currently held by Moose.
Result
Jonah defeated Vidal
Grade
A
Analysis
As a segment that introduced Jonah, laid out his motivations and teased a championship hunt in his future, this worked. Vidal bumped all over the ring, making sure Jonah was presented as a star and he should be commended for how well he put over the devastating offense of his opponent.
Jonah already feels like a bigger deal than he was in NXT. A dangerous threat to obliterate anyone in his path, the artist formerly known as Bronson Reed has the opportunity to be a primetime player in Impact Wrestling.
Hopefully, this was just the start of an impressive run with the company because the opportunity to succeed is certainly there.
Rachael Ellering vs. Savannah Evans
Rachael Ellering sought to avenge her loss to Savannah Evans from a few weeks back as they did battle Wednesday night.
The taller, stronger Evans utilized her size and strength advantage to control the early portion of the match but the resilient Ellering fought back into the match and appeared to have things in control but three consecutive sentons failed to put her opponent down.
Failed interference from Tasha Steelz, thanks to Jordynne Grace at ringside, allowed Ellering to deliver a cutter and score the hard-fought victory.
Result
Ellering defeated Evans
Grade
C
Analysis
Evans is still a raw performer but she has a great look and a punishing in-ring style that helps her stand out among the rest of the Knockouts division. If she can learn and continue to evolve as a performer, she will win titles and enjoy substantial pushes well into the future.
This was all about Ellering overcoming her own doubts to win the match. She shook off the failed sentons, overcame Steelz’s attempt to interfere and proved herself worthy of the victory.
The rivalry between Ellering, Grace, Evans and Steelz is ultimately leading to a match between the two teams. That should be a strong contest based on the talent alone but it will be interesting to see if management sacrifices Evans’ credibility or beats the Digital Media champion Grace in a pay-per-view setting.
Violent by Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Two of the top teams in Impact’s tag team division did battle as Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering battled Rich Swann and Willie Mack.
Mack found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown by the opposition but made the tag to Swann, who ignited the babyface comeback. With Doering unable to make the save, the former world champion executed a picture-perfect 450 splash on Deaner for the win.
After the match, Eric Young joined his VBD teammates in a beatdown of the babyfaces before Rhino and Heath made the save.
Result
Swann and Mack defeated Deaner and Doering
Grade
C+
Analysis
These two teams feel like they are stuck in a rut, on treadmill booking where they keep moving and remain on television but never really go anywhere. A year ago at this time, Swann and Young were fresh off the main event match of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. They were world champions at the top of the company.
Here, they battled in a midcard tag match that was more about putting over VBD’s feud with another team and failed to address the previous, high-intensity feud between the former Impact champions involved.
This all leads to next week’s show, where Rhino and Young will battle in a street fight that, hopefully, ends that rivalry and allows all involved to move onto something fresh and new.
Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose and W. Morrissey
The main event of Wednesday’s show saw Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards battle W. Morrissey and Impact champion Moose in a star-studded main event.
The heels worked over Cardona, then Edwards, cutting them off from each other while asserting their dominance. A hot tag to Cardona put him on a collision course with Moose, whom he rolled up to score the win and presumably earn a title shot against.
After the match, as the babyfaces celebrated, Morrissey flattened the world champion with a big boot to close out the show.
Result
Cardona and Edwards defeated Morrissey and Moose
Grade
B
Analysis
A solid match gave way to a more significant development in the closing moments of the show.
Morrissey saw his championship aspirations dashed back at Bound For Glory when Moose eliminated him from the Call Your Shot battle. Since then, he stayed close to Moose, having his back in the face of opposing challengers.
Tonight, he struck.
Delivering a big boot to Moose enters him into title contention, creating a three-way program for the top prize in the company. Neither man is likely to dethrone the former St. Louis Ram, as Moose is most definitely destined to battle Josh Alexander down the line, but it should be a damn fun match that goes a long way in establishing Morrisey and Cardona as credible contenders.