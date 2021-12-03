6 NHL Teams Already Regretting Their 2021 Offseason Pickups

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Stanley Cup winners aren't built during free agency. Contending teams can go fishing in the NHL's offseason waters in hopes of rounding out their squad. But, by and large, successful organizations build from within and use trades or free agency to fill perceived gaps and shore things up around the margins.

Yet we still see general managers go bonkers every time free agency opens to bid against each other. This past summer, against the backdrop of a pandemic that supposedly ravaged the league's financial landscape, teams spent over half a billion dollars during the first day of free agency alone.

Some of those trades and signings have a better chance of working out than others. We liked the New Jersey Devils getting Dougie Hamilton at a surprisingly decent cap number ($9 million AAV), for example.

Ditto for the Detroit Red Wings' gamble on goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. The Calder Trophy finalist from a year ago is carrying a 7-3-3 record through early December and has stolen a few games for Detroit. Like this ridiculous outing recently against the Boston Bruins, where he stopped 41 shots and propelled the Red Wings to victory despite the offense managing just 16 shots.

Everything doesn't come up roses all the time, though, and there are a handful of teams around the league that should already be sweating the moves they made this past offseason.

Stats appear courtesy of Stathead, NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick and are accurate through games played on Dec. 1.