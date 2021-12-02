NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Wall, Josh Hart Interest

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The most common times for trades to occur in the NBA are during the offseason and shortly ahead of the trade deadline. However, rumors and speculation never stop. There's always buzz about moves that could take place, no matter how early in the season it is.

While the trade deadline for the 2021-22 campaign doesn't arrive until Feb. 10, there has already been widespread speculation about which players could get moved midseason. And there's nothing stopping teams from swinging a trade.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA here in early December.

Where Will Wall End up By End of the Season?

Even though John Wall is healthy and is a member of the Houston Rockets, he has yet to play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets are in the midst of a rebuild, and they are trying to give valuable minutes to the young players on their roster.

Wall's situation is an ongoing saga, and it isn't clear when he will return to action. And when he does, could it be for another team?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that there are "numerous contending teams" that have interest in trading for Wall with a view to incorporating him as part of their backcourt rotation. However, one obstacle, as Wojnarowski noted, is Wall's $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Wall will likely accept that option when the time comes, so that's something that all suitors will have to consider when considering a trade with Houston.

What teams could possibly want to trade for Wall? Bleacher Report's A. Sherrod Blakely reported that the New York Knicks are looking to deal point guard Kemba Walker and that the Rockets may be a "potential trade partner." Perhaps that could lead to Wall going to New York.

Wall spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards before his trade to the Rockets in December 2020. He played 40 games for Houston last season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

If the 31-year-old can still put up those types of numbers, he could be a valuable midseason addition for a contending team.

Could Hart Get Traded This Season?

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In August, Josh Hart signed a three-year, $37.92 million deal to return to the New Orleans Pelicans. But it's possible the 26-year-old wing player won't be with the team through the entirety of that contract.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there were NBA executives who thought that contract was designed with a view to trading him. He has a player option for the 2023-24 season, so a team could try to add him for a short-term boost.

Hart also can't be traded until after Jan. 15. However, there could be some interest in him once that date arrives.

"He's a guy I can see getting some value around the league due to his defensive ability and knowing himself as a role player," Scotto said on the HoopsHype podcast.

Hart is a five-year NBA veteran who has shown continual improvement throughout his time in the league. He spent his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Pelicans in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to L.A.

This season, Hart is averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 19 games. He's dealing with some left knee soreness, but he's likely going to continue playing well once he gets healthy and returns to New Orleans' lineup.