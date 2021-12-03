B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 14

8 of 9

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

Over. Eassssy. And we aren't talking about eggs, either.

This game means absolutely nothing and should be a snore-fest. Why wouldn't the announcers discuss the same thing we've been talking about all week? You can bet they'll mention the Oklahoma fallout, all the defections, the recruits who've followed him and the way Riley left.

The only question: Does it count as 28 mentions of Riley if the announcers never stop talking about him? Or does that count as one?

You can bet Riley is going to be in attendance watching his new team, and he's going to be oohing and ahhing about his shiny new toy in Jaxson Dart and Co. This Trojans team has weapons, and Riley may just be the right person to make it all tick.

At times, if you watch the game, you may even forget the Bears are on the field. This is going to be all Riley, all the time.

David Kenyon

Probably safely over, and for good reason. Riley is likely to make USC the Pac-12's top program again.

But mostly, I hope the conversation includes how Riley left. Not because of a ridiculous reason about how he owed Oklahoma this or that. Not because he boarded an airplane in the early morning. Not because Riley exited a thriving program. But because what he said during the week is just plain comical.

Riley said he learned of USC's interest late Saturday night. And then he accepted the job Sunday—you know, hours after losing to Oklahoma State. Sure. OK, guy.

"This is going to be the mecca of college football," Riley proudly announced in his USC presser. "Told us that last week," Oklahoma defender Isaiah Thomas replied.

Just amazing. While the discussions rightfully should be largely positive, I hope that's all mentioned, too.