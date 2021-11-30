College Football Playoff 2021: Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 14 Rankings

1 of 2

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Georgia has the simplest scenario in front of it.

The top-ranked Bulldogs need to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

Georgia rolled through its 12 regular-season opponents and it would not be a surprise to anyone if it beat Alabama by double figures.

Alabama had trouble moving the ball against the Auburn Tigers defense in the Iron Bowl. It did not score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

Georgia has routinely held opponents to single-digit point totals. It has the potential to do the same to Alabama. An Alabama loss likely drops it out of the top four as a two-loss team.

Oklahoma State has an easier situation on its docket than it did a week ago since it moved up to No. 5 over Notre Dame.

The Cowboys have moved up throughout the Top 10 in the last few weeks. They put themselves in position to qualify for the playoff with a Bedlam victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

If Mike Gundy's team beats Baylor, it will have five victories over ranked teams compared to one from Notre Dame.

Those victories combined with a conference championship should be enough to place the Cowboys inside the top four.

Notre Dame's lone loss is to Cincinnati, but it does not have a significant victory to boast since the Wisconsin Badgers are not playing in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Fighting Irish's resume would have received a boost if the Badgers captured the Big Ten West title had they beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

If Georgia faces Oklahoma State, it would produce a battle of two top-10 defenses in the country. Oklahoma State held four straight opponents under 20 points before its Bedlam win.