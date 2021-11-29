WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 29

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With the next WWE pay-per-view not taking place until January 1, management and the roster have several weeks to build up storylines and feuds that will take us into the new year.

After weeks of building tension and attacks, Kevin Owens and Big E finally stepped into the ring to see if they could settle their differences.

Another feud highlighted on Monday's show was the rivalry between Seth Rollins and one of his partners from Survivor Series, Finn Balor.

We also saw Edge make his return to WWE television for the first time since being drafted to Raw. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.