Top 11 Early Breakout Players in 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Season

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

We love to spend the college basketball offseason focusing on the litany of transfers and star-studded freshmen, but more often than not, breakout incumbents key national championship runs.

Just last season, Baylor's Davion Mitchell and Gonzaga's Drew Timme went from role players to all-conference phenoms en route to a championship showdown. Virginia never would have won it all in 2019 were it not for De'Andre Hunter transforming from sixth man as a freshman to No. 4 overall draft pick as a sophomore. Both of Villanova's most recent titles were built on the backs of Kris Jenkins, Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Paschall blossoming into trustworthy assets.

And through the first month of this season, basically every team exceeding expectations is doing so thanks in large part to one or two returning players who have improved dramatically since last year.

"Returning" is a key word in that sentence. While there can be breakout transfers and breakout freshmen, we are focusing exclusively on players who did not change teams last offseason.

Even with that restriction, there was no shortage of excellent options. Here are the honorable mentions who didn't quite make the top 11, in spite of their significant improvement: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas; Colin Castleton, Florida; Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech; Keon Ellis, Alabama; Coleman Hawkins, Illinois; Zed Key, Ohio State; Pete Nance, Northwestern; Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee; David Roddy, Colorado State; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut.

Players are ranked primarily by how drastic their individual breakout has been, though playing on a team that has been better than expected helped in several cases.