3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 12 Loss

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins has quietly been having one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the NFL. Entering Sunday, he had thrown only two interceptions this year while putting up consistently strong numbers through the air. But he had a relatively subpar showing in San Francisco.

Cousins passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception. He was picked off by Azeez Al-Shaair early in the third quarter, and the 49ers capitalized on the next play, taking a 28-14 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell.

Although Minnesota trailed by only eight points in the fourth, Cousins couldn't lead a go-ahead drive, as each of the Vikings' two possessions in the final quarter resulted in them turning over the ball on downs. The first of those drives ended at the 49ers' 3-yard line and featured a play in which Cousins mistakenly lined up under right guard after making pre-snap adjustments.

"It's very frustrating anytime we're that close and don't get anything," Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "We feel like we have the playmakers to get in the end zone, and we feel like we have a good enough offense to drive the ball in and score. So we're frustrated every time we get down there and don't get in."

Considering how well Cousins has played this season, it's likely that the Vikings offense will bounce back from the tough finish to this game. But his mistakes proved costly Sunday.