3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 12 Loss

In recent weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles had been showing great improvement. But that positivity came to a halt Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles went on the road and suffered a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, bringing an end to their two-game winning streak. Philadelphia fell to 5-7 and dropped to 0-2 in games against NFC East rivals this season.

The Giants had a 10-0 lead through three quarters, but the Eagles stayed in the game on Boston Scott's 1-yard touchdown run five seconds into the fourth. However, New York stretched its lead to six points on Graham Gano's 39-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining and held Philadelphia scoreless the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' Week 12 loss.