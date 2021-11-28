Bowl Predictions 2021: Projections for College Football Playoff Teams

2 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Despite all the changes and fluctuations that came with rivalry week, one thing remained the same: The Georgia Bulldogs are still the team to beat in college football.

There's no other way to look at it based on what they have done on the field. It's tough to poke any holes in their roster. They have a defense that could go down as among the best in the modern era of college football. They are allowing a little more than seven points per game. That trend continued as they put a beatdown on Georgia Tech in which they only allowed the Jackets 166 total yards and nine first downs.

That kind of dominance isn't out of the ordinary. The most points they have allowed all season was 17 to the Tennessee Volunteers, who boast the 11th-highest-scoring offense in the nation.

They will face their biggest test to date in Alabama, but it's hard to pick against this team. That became even more true with Alabama struggling to put away Auburn on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bearcats were big winners again in Week 13. After moving into the top four in the CFP committee's latest rankings, they watched another team ranked ahead of them go down in Ohio State.

The committee has never put a Group of Five team in the playoff, but it is running out of options. It's a likely scenario that only three of the Power Five champions will have one loss at most, and the Bearcats remained undefeated with a 35-13 win over East Carolina.

They will draw the Houston Cougars in the AAC Championship Game. That will give them one more opportunity to prove to the committee they belong given the Cougars were ranked 24th in the most recent playoff rankings.

It's hard to see the committee ranking them any higher than fourth based on their previous treatment of G5 schools, though. So Luke Fickell's team will have to prove themselves against the best team in college football if they want to win a national championship.