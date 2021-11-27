49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers come into Week 12 in a favorable position in the crowded NFC wild-card race.

The 5-5 49ers enter Sunday as the No. 7 seed on the wrong side of a conference-record tiebreaker with the Minnesota Vikings. But Kyle Shanahan's team can change that order Sunday afternoon since it plays host to the NFC North side.

If the 49ers take care of the Vikings at Levi's Stadium, they will be guaranteed of the No. 6 seed going into Week 13.

The five teams directly beneath the 49ers and Vikings all have six losses. The Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are all 5-6. The Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons are 4-6.

San Francisco should also keep the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams on its radar. The Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and a loss could drop them to one game ahead of the 49ers.