Capital One's 'The Match 5': Best Trash Talk, Highlights and Funniest Moments

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka went back and forth with plenty of trash talk in the buildup to their head-to-head showdown in Capital One's The Match on Friday. However, it quickly became apparent which of the two rival golfers would let his play speak the loudest.

Koepka notched a 4-and-3 victory at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, easily defeating DeChambeau in the fifth edition of Capital One's The Match. Koepka birdied the second, fifth, sixth and eighth holes. Meanwhile, DeChambeau, who had no birdies, missed a birdie putt on the ninth hole and then conceded.

The talented pair were facing off in a match-play format that would have featured 12 holes if they had needed to play that long to determine a winner.

Even once the victory was in hand for Koepka, he didn't end the rivalry with DeChambeau.

"Not going to lie, I just wanted to spank you," Koepka told DeChambeau, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

And when Koepka was asked on the TNT broadcast whether he would want to play with DeChambeau more following this event, Koepka stated, "Nah, I'm good." So even if this rivalry isn't as heated as it once was, it sure seems like these two may still not enjoy each other's company.

While most of the trash-talking had occurred on social media before the event, DeChambeau and Koepka wasted no time taking it over to the greens Friday. Each golfer did his part in fueling the rivalry shortly before teeing off.

Koepka showed up with a golf cart that featured some of the comments that the golfers have exchanged with each other during their longstanding rivalry:

Then DeChambeau handed out cupcakes with Koepka's face on them prior to his first tee shot. The picture of Koepka came from an interview earlier this year in which he rolled his eyes when DeChambeau walked by:

But Koepka didn't let that affect his play. Although he's missed the cut at each of the past two tournaments he's played in, he impressed Friday, getting off to a strong start:

DeChambeau didn't play nearly as well as he's capable of doing, with his missed putt on the ninth hole ending the showdown:

"I haven't played in two months," DeChambeau said on the TNT broadcast (h/t Schlabach). "No excuses, though. I should have done better."

This was the first time that Capital One's The Match was a one-on-one event since November 2018, when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off in the first edition of the event. And although the Koepka-DeChambeau matchup didn't end up being competitive, it still provided plenty of entertainment.

Koepka may not be eager to play with DeChambeau again, but it could be fun to watch the two have a rematch, especially to see what may happen if Friday's loser can play at his typical level. Is there any chance that will happen? We'll have to wait to find out.