Kareem Hunt, Aaron Rodgers NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns received a major boost ahead of their most important stretch of the season.

Cleveland is planning to activate running back Kareem Hunt off the injured reserve for Sunday's clash with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

The Browns play the Ravens twice in the next three weeks, with Sunday's matchup in Baltimore swiftly followed in Week 14 at FirstEnergy Stadium after the Browns' Week 13 bye.

Cleveland needs as much help as possible to dig itself out of the bottom of the AFC North, or at least move into a better spot in the AFC wild-card conversation.

The Green Bay Packers are in better shape than the Browns, but they can't afford a second straight loss with home-field advantage in the NFC on the line for the rest of the season.

Green Bay has no reason to worry about Aaron Rodgers' status for Week 12's clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers is scheduled to play on Sunday despite not practicing all week with a toe injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Below is a look at all of the major injuries that could affect Sunday's Week 12 matchups.

Kareem Hunt Cleared For Return

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

The Browns could not have asked for Hunt to return at a better time.

Cleveland needs to put a run together to get out of the 11th spot in the AFC and the bottom spot in the AFC North.

Since Week 4, the Browns have alternated a win and loss each week. They have to break that spell against the Ravens in Week 12 to feel confident about their playoff hopes.

Hunt has not played since Week 6. Since then, the Browns have utilized D'Ernest Johnson both in a backup role behind Nick Chubb and as starter with Hunt and Chubb out.

Johnson's fantasy football value is down to zero with Hunt ready to return. He will be back in a third-string role and will not receive the necessary touches to keep him in fantasy lineups.

Hunt earned 10 or more carries in five straight weeks before his injury. He also caught 20 passes for 161 yards.

Hunt earned at last three targets in the four games prior to his injury. We should expect him to feature in a similar role against Baltimore.

The 26-year-old should be entered back into lineups with the two crucial matchups ahead against Baltimore.

Aaron Rodgers Expected To Play

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Rodgers and the Packers face a vital matchup in relation to their playoff seeding on Sunday.

Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams are separated by one game in the win column. Green Bay already owns a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers has not practiced this week due to a fractured toe that he displayed during a press conference on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

The toe issue should not significantly affect Rodgers' performance against the Rams, but it might be an inconvenience at times during Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw for 677 yards in the last two weeks, including a four-touchdown performance in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and his fantasy viability should not be affected against a Rams defense that has allowed 81 points in the last three weeks.

The Green Bay quarterback might be forced to be a bit more mobile if Aaron Donald gets pressure, but the Packers can try to prevent that by doubling up on the defensive tackle.

Rodgers should connect often with Davante Adams, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be worth a fantasy look after he caught four balls for 123 yards and a score last week.