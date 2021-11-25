Capital One's 'The Match 5': Rules, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have battled it out on golf courses and exchanged verbal barbs off of them. However, there's one thing the rivals have never done: played a one-on-one match.

That will change Friday, though, as they will be facing off in the fifth edition of Capital One's The Match. The golfers will be playing at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, marking the next chapter in one of the sport's hottest rivalries in recent years.

This is the first time that Capital One's The Match will be a one-on-one match since the debut edition in November 2018, when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went head-to-head. The past three events have been two-on-two matches, with the most recent, The Match 4, seeing DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers defeat Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this edition of Capital One's The Match featuring DeChambeau and Koepka.

The Match 5 Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT app

Preview

Golf fans hoping to see DeChambeau and Koepka battle it out for 18 holes are going to be disappointed. This edition of Capital One's The Match is going to be shorter, but there should still be plenty of highlights from two of the top golfers in the world.

DeChambeau and Koepka will be playing a 12-hole match-play format. The winner of each hole will get a point, and whoever ends up with the most points will be the overall victor.

Koepka has used the shorter format as opportunity to trash-talk his opponent heading into Friday's event.

"Playing 12 holes is nice. I mean it's better than playing 18 holes with Bryson. Anything to spend less time with him I'm happy to do," Koepka recently said in an interview with Mickelson.

It's possible this match won't even go the full 12 holes given a winner could be decided earlier. Koepka has revealed he would be OK with that too.

"There's nothing more I would love than to walk away after seven holes," Koepka told Mickelson.

While DeChambeau and Koepka have a longstanding rivalry, it's unclear whether they have resolved any of their issues in the recent past. The two were teammates for the U.S. at the Ryder Cup in September, and there weren't any documented issues.

Still, Koepka isn't the only one dishing out the trash talk heading into this event. DeChambeau has taken to social media to build hype for the event. He recently pointed out that Koepka has missed the cut at the past two tournaments he's participated in:

That's true, as Koepka didn't fare well at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba or the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open earlier in November. Meanwhile, DeChambeau hasn't been playing, with his most recent event being the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau and Koepka are two of the top golfers in the world who have proved they can take their games to another level on big stages. The former, who is ranked No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking, won his first major tournament at the 2020 U.S. Open. Koepka is ranked No. 16 and is a four-time major winner, having won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

While Koepka is hoping for a short match, it would be surprising if he and DeChambeau don't get close to needing all 12 holes to decide a winner. And with both golfers set to be mic'd up on the broadcast, it should be an entertaining watch.