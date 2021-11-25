Fantasy Football Week 12: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case every week, we'll conclude this week's Start/Sit column by wailing out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

And lest it go unsaid, I sincerely hope that all of you enjoy a safe and happy Thanksgiving with your families.

Pass the gravy boat, please.

PPR – Darnell Mooney or Rashod Bateman? -- @MS1911

This is an excellent question. Bateman has shown flashes of the talent that made him a first-round pick this year, but with Allen Robinson II listed as doubtful and Andy Dalton under center (this is where we're at, Bears fans—viewing Andy Dalton's return as a good thing), Mooney is the play against a Detroit Lions team that ranks 27th in total defense.

Flex Davis, (Jakobi) Meyers or (Rhamondre) Stevenson full PPR? -- @PhenomenalTB

I'm not sure if you mean Corey Davis or Mike Davis, but whether it's the Jets wideout or the floundering Falcons back, both are a pass. So is Stevenson, since there's no telling how many carries he'll get in a timeshare with Damien Harris. That leaves Meyers, who leads the Patriots in both targets and receptions this season. With the benefit of a point for each catch, he gets the nod.

Gronk or DeVonta Smith in my flex? -- @Jorlando11

I'm going to assume that your tight end spot is occupied by a high-end weekly starter, because there are only a handful of players at the position that should be started over Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski in Week 12. He appears to be over the injuries that cost him several weeks, and he caught six of eight targets for 71 yards on Monday against the Giants. It's that high floor that gives Gronk the edge over Smith, who has become a much riskier fantasy play since the Eagles decided that forward passes were for suckers.

I won with your advice three weeks ago and am on a roll. Let's get defensive—Bears defense at Detroit or Dolphins at Carolina or any other streamer you prefer. Thanks!

Both of these teams have plus matchups against teams that rank inside the top 10 in fantasy points per game given up to team defenses. But even with Jared Goff back, the Detroit offense might be the worst in the entire NFL. It ranks 27th in yards per game and 30th in points per game. Plus, if you roll out Da Bears on Thanksgiving, you have a rooting interest and a built-in excuse not to engage in a political conversation with Aunt Helen and Uncle Carl. You're welcome.

Good problem to have…between A.J. Dillon, James Robinson and Nick Chubb, who should be my RB1 and RB2 this week?

This is indeed a formidable trio of running backs. Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is averaging six yards per carry and ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards despite missing three games so far this season. James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars gets an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to running backs. Steer clear of the cloudy RB situation in Titletown and go with Chubb and Robinson.

Superflex league and need two out of Cam (Newton), Ben (Roethlisberger), Trevor Lawrence and Tyrod (Taylor). Thanks! -- @mikekolo

Since I view Newton as a low-end QB1 this week, he's the best of the four options listed here. The Houston Texans managed less than 200 yards of offense last week, so Taylor is out. Lawrence is tempting against an Atlanta defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, but Roethlisberger gets the last spot after throwing for 273 yards and three scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Full PPR. (T.J.) Hockenson or (Dan) Arnold? -- @bryandawson

Dan Arnold of the Jaguars wrecked a few rosters last week with his goose egg (on zero targets) against the 49ers, but I expect the fourth-year veteran to rebound into low-end TE1 territory in Week 12. Still, Arnold shouldn't be started over Detroit's T.J. Hockenson, who ranks fifth for the season in PPR points among tight ends. He'll also benefit from Jared Goff's likely return on Thursday.

