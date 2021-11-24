Capital One's 'The Match 5': Odds, Format, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Tee Time

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Capital One's The Match has become a semi-regular non-traditional event enjoyed by die-hard golf fans and casuals alike. The first iteration came back in late 2018 and featured a one-on-one duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Subsequent editions have featured a doubles pro-am-style format.

This Friday, The Match is back to a one-versus-one format with a very big twist. Capitalizing on one of the PGA's hottest rivalries, The Match 5 will be a battle between DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The feud apparently began back in early 2019 when Koepka publicly criticized DeChambeau's slow style of play. Unsurprisingly, DeChambeau took it personally.

A public back-and-forth has existed between Koepka and DeChambeau ever since, though the comments have never felt truly malicious and have oftentimes been quite humorous. The rivalry even made an appearance during The Match 4, where DeChambeau was paired with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The feud appeared to reach a conclusion at the 2021 Ryder Cup, as the two hugged it out following Team USA's victory.

However, DeChambeau recently suggested that the hug was staged and that the rivalry is still on.

"It was definitely a little forced," DeChambeau said, per Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. "The team wanted us to do it, and to be honest I was surprised he did it. ...But it definitely felt forced, there wasn't an apology or anything like that. Until I get an apology for what he's said and what not, nothing will change."

There will likely be no apologies on Friday and while The Match may not settle this feud once and for all, it should provide plenty of entertainment for those watching at home.

The Match 5

Who: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka



Where: Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

When: Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: TNT, TBS, TruTV, HLN and TNTDrama.com

Odds: DeChambeau -125, Koepka +105

Format and Other Info

This edition of The Match will feature a 12-hole match=play format. DeChambeau and Koepka will compete to shoot the lowest score on each hole individually. The winner of each hole will receive a point.

DeChambeau and Koepka will split the point in the event of a tie. Whoever has the most points after 12 holes will be declared the winner. This is similar to the Ryder Cup's match-play format.

While the two will be looking to beat one another, DeChambeau and Koepka will also be competing for charity.

From Warner Media:

"Donations made as part of the Nov. 26 event will benefit APGA Tour (Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour) and Feeding America ®, in addition to DeChambeau contributing to Shriner's Hospital and Koepka donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. WarnerMedia and the golfers will tee things off with a charitable donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America."

Additionally, The Match will feature several in-play challenges. For example, on the third hole, a $50,000 charitable donation will be made in the name of the player who lands his tee shot closest to the hole.

Challenges will be featured on Holes 3, 6, 7, 9 and 11.

Play-by-Play will be provided by Brian Anderson, and Amanda Balionis will serve as the on-course reporter. Barkley and Mickelson will also be in the broadcast booth.

