Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

For some fantasy football managers, the next few weeks may not matter too much. That applies to those who are atop their league's standings and in great position to make the playoffs, as well as those who have fallen out of the running.

For others, their fantasy seasons may be on the line. In an 18-week NFL season, many fantasy leagues are holding their playoffs from Weeks 15-17. That means there are only three weeks left in the regular season, and if you're on the playoff bubble, you may be facing some must-win matchups.

Because of that, it's crucial to make the correct lineup decisions. And with three Thursday games this week for Thanksgiving, some choices will need to be made earlier than usual.

Here's some start/sit advice to help with flex decisions for Week 12.