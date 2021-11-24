Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football StartersNovember 24, 2021
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters
For some fantasy football managers, the next few weeks may not matter too much. That applies to those who are atop their league's standings and in great position to make the playoffs, as well as those who have fallen out of the running.
For others, their fantasy seasons may be on the line. In an 18-week NFL season, many fantasy leagues are holding their playoffs from Weeks 15-17. That means there are only three weeks left in the regular season, and if you're on the playoff bubble, you may be facing some must-win matchups.
Because of that, it's crucial to make the correct lineup decisions. And with three Thursday games this week for Thanksgiving, some choices will need to be made earlier than usual.
Here's some start/sit advice to help with flex decisions for Week 12.
Start 'Em: Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
Rookie running back Michael Carter was emerging as the clear top option out of the Jets' backfield, but he's now going to miss some time due to an ankle sprain. That means Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman will be relied on to power New York's rushing attack in the meantime.
Johnson is the more intriguing fantasy option of the two, especially because of his frequent involvement in the passing game. He scored a receiving touchdown in both Weeks 8 and 9, which came amid a stretch when he had at least six targets in three of four games.
Carter had been taking away some of Johnson's touches, but he won't be there to do that on Sunday against the Houston Texans. And with a favorable matchup for the Jets' offense, don't be surprised if Johnson has a solid performance and gets into the end zone, making him worthy of flex consideration if you've been hit hard by RB injuries.
Sit 'Em: Alex Collins, RB, Seattle Seahawks
With Chris Carson set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing neck surgery, Alex Collins will remain the top running back in the Seahawks' offense. But that doesn't mean he's going to put up strong fantasy numbers, as he's been failing to do so in recent weeks.
The 27-year-old has had at least 10 carries in each of Seattle's past four games, yet he hasn't had more than 44 rushing yards in any of them. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6.
In Week 12, the Seahawks will be on the road facing a Washington defense that has been playing better in recent weeks. Not only that, but it is allowing only 98.5 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.
So, Collins should not be started in fantasy lineups again this week, unless you have no other options.
Start 'Em: Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
It doesn't matter if Justin Fields or Andy Dalton starts at quarterback for the Bears on Thanksgiving. Darnell Mooney is having a breakout season, and he's proving that he needs to be started in fantasy lineups every week moving forward.
The 24-year-old has scored three touchdowns over Chicago's past two games, and he had five catches for 121 yards last week for his second 100-yard game of the season. Not only that, but he was also targeted a whopping 16 times, so the Bears are clearly trying to get him the ball.
With a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Bears' offense should fare well enough that Mooney will continue to be a must-start receiver. He may continue his touchdown streak, but he'll at least get enough passes coming his way that he'll put up more solid fantasy numbers.
Sit 'Em: Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Browns' passing attack hasn't been much of a force lately, as Baker Mayfield is struggling while playing through injuries, which has led to the offense's playmakers not putting up big numbers.
Jarvis Landry finally scored a touchdown last week (his first since Cleveland's season opener), but he still didn't have a big day.
The 28-year-old had four catches for 26 yards in the win over the Lions, marking the third straight game he's had 26 or fewer receiving yards. He hasn't scored a receiving touchdown this season, and he hasn't had more than 70 total yards since Week 1.
At this point, no Browns wide receiver is a strong fantasy play, even Landry, who should be the No. 1 target in the passing game. Don't expect him or any other Cleveland WR to put up big numbers in Week 12, when the team will be facing the Baltimore Ravens.