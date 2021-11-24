3 Things Packers Must Fix to Beat the Rams

0 of 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers took a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 but they don't have much time to lick their wounds, a big matchup with the Los Angeles Rams looms in Week 12.

The Packers actually got a season-high 385 passing yards from Aaron Rodgers against the Vikings defense, but it wasn't enough as the Vikes won the shootout 34-31. The loss drops the Packers down to 1-2 in their last three games.

Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is a pairing of elite NFC teams who could be heading for bad things if they don't get the ship righted soon.

The Rams are coming off back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. So when Sunday's game is over one of the two favorites in the NFC will either be 1-3 in their last four games or on a three-game losing streak.

If the Packers are going to avoid being that team and get things going in the right direction there are things they are going to need to change and clean up. Here's a look at what areas have to improve and changes that need to be made for the Packers to beat the Rams.