3 Things Packers Must Fix to Beat the Rams

November 24, 2021
The Green Bay Packers took a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 but they don't have much time to lick their wounds, a big matchup with the Los Angeles Rams looms in Week 12.
The Packers actually got a season-high 385 passing yards from Aaron Rodgers against the Vikings defense, but it wasn't enough as the Vikes won the shootout 34-31. The loss drops the Packers down to 1-2 in their last three games.
Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is a pairing of elite NFC teams who could be heading for bad things if they don't get the ship righted soon.
The Rams are coming off back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. So when Sunday's game is over one of the two favorites in the NFC will either be 1-3 in their last four games or on a three-game losing streak.
If the Packers are going to avoid being that team and get things going in the right direction there are things they are going to need to change and clean up. Here's a look at what areas have to improve and changes that need to be made for the Packers to beat the Rams.
Must Tackle Better
The Packers' defense struggled because of the most basic fundamental of defense. They didn't do a good enough job of getting the ball-carrier on the ground.
Stopping Dalvin Cook is never an easy task, but the Packers front played well enough to shut him down. They just didn't tackle him when they had opportunities.
According to PFF, the Vikings running back had 66 of his 86 rushing yards after contact, averaging three yards per carry after the defense touched him. Krys Barnes' poor tackling was highlighted by the analysts at PFF as well; he missed two of his seven tackle attempts.
This has not been a chronic problem for Green Bay. According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers have the third-fewest missed tackles on the season with 53.
The matchup will also help. Darrell Henderson is 27th among qualifying running backs in yards after contact with just 1.9 yards per carry.
Secondary Must Step Up
The Packers have been through their fair share of unfortunate injuries in the secondary. So it's understandable they are struggling to fix personnel issues on the backend. But the trio of Eric Stokes, Kevin King and Rasul Douglas were particularly bad against the Vikings.
Trying to defend Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, the Packers corners gave up 14 catches on 18 targets for 231 yards and a touchdown, per PFF.
The matchup against the Rams is easier, but not by much. Cooper Kupp will require extra attention. Nobody in the league is playing better than the Rams pass-catcher, and he's coming off an 11 catch, 122-yard performance.
But the Packers secondary has no reason to give up big days to anyone else. With Robert Woods out for the Rams, Van Jefferson has become the No. 2 option. He had three catches for 54 yards on seven targets, while Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted three times for 18 yards in his debut with the team.
The unit likely can't stop Kupp. He's had at least 90 yards in every game but one. What they can't allow is for Jefferson, Beckham and other receivers to hurt them.
That's going to take a better collaborative effort from the DB's than we saw last time out.
Clean Up the Penalties
Nothing will kill a football team faster than turnovers and penalties. The Packers were good on the first count. The turnover battle was not a factor as neither team turned the ball over.
Penalties were a different story. The Packers have played relatively clean football throughout the season and rank 30th in penalties and penalty yardage on offense and 25th in penalties and 26th in yardage on defense.
Last week, the Packers piled up 92 yards on eight penalties while the Vikings only lost 25 yards on three. In a three-point game, that could have made all the difference.
Fifteen of those yards came on the most crucial penalty of the game that could have changed the complexion of the game early. Kirk Cousins threw an interception to Darnell Savage, but it was wiped out by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Kingsley Keke, who had an otherwise great game.
Those lapses will come back to haunt. And in a game of this magnitude against the Rams, they can't afford those kind of mental mistakes and get things going again.